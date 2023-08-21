Alan Kyerematen will win NPP primaries - Nana Boakye

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

Former Chairman of the Tema West Constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Dennis Amfo-Sefah, has declared that former Trade Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen will win the party’s upcoming Presidential Primary.

In an interview with journalists on Sunday, after a meeting with NPP Polling Station executives at Lashibi in Tema West, Mr. Amfo-Sefah, who is popularly called Nana Boakye, said “208,000 delegates would be voting at the Presidential Primary in November after about 900 super delegates conference, the number of delegates for the Super Delegates conference does not even constitute one percent of the total delegates for the Presidential Primary”.



“First and foremost, everybody in the team of Alan and those in support of his candidature welcome this super delegates conference because we have agreed with the national leadership of the party that there is the need to prune down the number of candidates. I don’t think that the super delegates conference would have any effect”. Nana Boakye said.



Nana Boakye made the declaration to the admiration of the many polling station executives at Lashibi in the Greater Accra region.



It comes as the NPP gears up for its so-called super delegates conference, a precursor to the national delegates conference aimed at pruning down the number of candidates vying for the 2024 presidential ticket of the NPP.



From the current 10 candidates, the super-delegates conference is expected to beat down the number to five candidates.

As part of the process, the NPP national leadership has designated 17 polling stations for the super delegates conference.



According to Nana Boakye, victory in the upcoming Presidential Primary is already a done deal and so what the team of Alan is actually doing is going ahead with campaign strategies for the main presidential election.



“There is no distraction whatsoever because this is just a small stretch on the road to the presidency in 2024,” Nana Boakye said.



He urged Alan’s team to keep the campaign work tempo to the clock and look ahead to winning more delegates to Alan’s side.