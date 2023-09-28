Alan Kyerematen would be isolated like the others who formed their parties - Patrick Osei-Kufuor

Patrick Osei-Kufuor (left), Alan Kyerematen (right)

Source: DC Kwame Kwakye, Contributor

A Senior research fellow with the Department of Peace Studies and School for Development Studies at the University of Cape Coast, Patrick Osei-Kufuor has argued that though Alan Kyerematen appears very embittered about the happenings in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), he would be isolated for forming his party.

According to him, commentaries from Alan Kyerematen leading to his latest press conference which culminated in his resignation from the NPP typifies someone who is very embittered because the party has not been fair to him.



In a telephone conversation on GBC Radio Central Morning Show on Tuesday, September 27, 2023, the senior research fellow underscored the fact that being embittered about not having a fair playing field regarding internal elections should not be the sinequanon to resign from the party.



"The claims Alan made against the party have been debunked by the party so Alan ought to have backed his claim with evidence about those he thinks have hijacked the party otherwise it remains a claim and anyone at all can claim against the party", he posited.



"When you're at a party and there are issues, you stay back and solve the problems. In our history, all those who left a larger political party to form their parties haven't survived. I can mention Goosie Tandoh, Dr. Wreko Brobbey, Nana Kunadu Agyeman Rawlings, etc. The party revolves around them, and once they are out the party is dead", he stated reminding Alan about his current decision.



Patrick Osei-Kufuor further indicated that during the 2007 NPP flagbearership race, 17 people contested but, Alan left for not winning. In 2023, 10 people contested and he left again after placing third in the Super Delegates Conference.



"When it happens that anytime you're not allowed to lead the party, you leave, such people should be looked at well", he averred.

He questioned what had been Alan's campaign message and why he placed third in the Super Delegates Conference of the NPP.



"Ken placed second because he was preaching a message of hope and jobs. A lot of the party executives are young and they need jobs. So, his messages resonated with them", Dr. Osei-Kufuor drum home that point about Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



"The political dynamics in every situation are about momentum. When the momentum leaves, it leaves and there is nothing anyone can do about it", he added.



Assessing the political space in Ghana, he shared that the political momentum has left Alan and he and his party cannot make any meaningful gains in the 2024 presidential elections.



"Ghana isn't like Kenya where one person can decide to form his party and based on ethnicity make a huge impact in elections. Even though ethnicity plays a role in our politics, the party helps shape up the way voters vote, and going independent wouldn't make any difference", he emphasised.



