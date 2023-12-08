Alan, Mac Manu, Sammi Awuku, others celebrate Kufuor on his 85th birthday

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

The 2nd President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, is 85 years old today, Friday, December 8, 2023.

Several Ghanaians, including leading political figures in the country, have taken to social media to celebrate the former president.



The leader of the Movement for Ghana, Alan Kyerematen, in a post shared on X, thanked ex-President Kufuor for his leadership and for changing the lives of a lot of Ghanaians.



“Your leadership has been a guiding light, and your wisdom an inspiration. May this special day be a reflection of the immense positive impact you've had on countless lives.



“Wishing you a day filled with joy, laughter, and the warmth of cherished memories as you celebrate this remarkable milestone. Your legacy continues to inspire us all,” he wrote.



Peter Mac Manu, a former National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), prayed for more blessings for the former president.



“Happy birthday, H.E former President @JohnAKufuor. God grant you more blessings & grace… You are the gentle giant!” he wrote.

Sammi Awuku the Director General of the National Lottery Authority also wrote “Sending heartfelt birthday wishes to former president, John Agyekum Kufour. May this day bring comfort and strength. Your resilience inspires us all”.



View the messages some notable Ghanaians shared to celebrate Kufuor:





