Alan and his campaign team have been the target of several cyber attacks – Buaben Asamoa

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

The Alan Kyerematen campaign team has revealed to the media that the presidential candidate hopeful has been the target of several cyber attacks.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a campaign team spokesperson, said it is very unfortunate that the campaign team and former trade minister are constantly targeted by cyber attacks.



He stated that they do not wish to assign blame or share information about the sources of the attacks.

He noted that “Alan has been attacked two or three times, including the notable false story that delegates in the Western North region told him things. That never happened, including the half-baked messaging. But worst of all is the grievous attack on me that a statement I have never made, will never make, will never contemplate was ascribed to me with my picture and circulated very widely on the internet. Viral attacks on my personality and my person, all because we are pushing a humble and courageous leader to freshen politics in Ghana.”



He was speaking to journalists when the former trade minister and his campaign team toured the Volta Region last week.