Alan can't get even 1% in 2024 polls – Ben Ephson

Ben Ephson, veteran journalist and pollster

Pollster Ben Ephson says John Alan Kyerematen's long-time ambition to be President of Ghana will never come to reality – but a continuous personal dream.

According to him, Mr. Alan Kyerematen’s political dream collapsed after his decision to leave the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



"If you want to be a third force you must be able to have a political party," he said in response to a question as to whether Alan wants to be a third force, adding, "I've done 22 years of polling, the only person as an independent candidate if he had contested would have gotten over 20 to 25% was the late Kofi Annan . . . even Rawlings didn't try to go independent, he formed a party, Rawlings was very popular but he formed a party. . . for you Alan your own party don't even know you . . . Alan's greatest political mistake was not to go to parliament."



Ben Ephson emphatically told Kwesi Aboagye on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that,"if he gets 1% in my view he has done very well but he can't get it".



He claimed his contribution to his former party in recent times wasn’t enough which caused his popularity.

“Alan, nobody knows him in the party . . . ,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.



