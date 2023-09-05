Alan cancels planned 'announcement' on NPP flagbearership race

NPP presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen

The campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, has stated that his planned announcement, which was scheduled for Tuesday, September 5, 2023, has been postponed.

According to a news report by myjoyonline.com, a statement by the press aide of the Alan Kyerematen for President Campaign, Barima Sarpong, indicated that Alan’s National Address was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.



“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to announce the postponement of the intended media engagement by Hon. Alan Kyerematen, which was originally scheduled for today, September 5, 2023, at 2:00 PM,” parts of the statement are quoted.



Alan Kyerematen was expected to announce the way forward for his campaign following the party’s just-ended Super Delegates’ Conference.



The address was scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in the nation’s capital, Accra.



New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen was reportedly set to withdraw from the party's flagbearer race.

According to reports, Alan Kyerematen had decided to step out of the race due to the actions and inactions of the party’s leadership after the Special Delegate Conference.



The Announcer Newspaper, in a post shared on Facebook on Monday, September 4, 2023, indicated that sources close to the NPP flagbearer hopeful have indicated that if the current interventions fail, Alan may announce his withdrawal.



The newspaper also noted that Alan is expected to announce that he will be contesting as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



This report was corroborated by journalist, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah on his morning show on Angel FM on Tuesday, August 5, 2023, as well as a news report by asaaseradio.com.

Afrifa-Mensah said that the UP tradition is once again going to break down like it did in 1979 which led to it going into opposition for over 30 years.



He accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being responsible for the division in the party, alleging that the president has a firm grip on the NPP and dictates what happens in it.



Alan's campaign team members have expressed their dissatisfaction with the party’s failure to take action against persons who violated the rules of the party’s Special Delegate Conference.



They accuse the party’s disciplinary committee of being selective in dealing with people who were responsible for the violence seen during the congress.



