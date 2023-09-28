Alan cannot be a third force - UG Lecturer

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante

A senior lecturer in the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante has reacted to Alan Kyerematen’s independent candidacy in the upcoming elections saying Alan cannot be a third force hence, cannot win the 2024 elections.

According to him, unlike some other countries, Ghana’s political landscape has long been dominated by a two-party system, consisting primarily of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) thus, Ghana’s political environment doesn’t readily accommodate third forces.



“Unlike other countries, the two-party system does not allow for a third force. So, if you are a party and you said you are a third force you want to come in, they will smoke you out, you won’t survive,” he said.



“Mr. Kyerematen is not going as a third force. He is going as an independent candidate within the realms of a third force,” Dr. Asah-Asante explained, hinting at the potential strategy employed by Kyerematen to navigate these challenges.



Despite this approach, Dr. Asah-Asante expressed skepticism about Kyeremateng’s chances of winning the elections.

“So you will realize that he will not win the elections. I am not a doomsayer, but I am looking at it from a political science perspective,” he cautioned.



To support his viewpoint, the political scientist cited historical election data. “If you look at Ghana, I have done research from the year 1992 to 2000 elections, the small parties putting together their performance averagely do not go beyond 4 percent,” Dr. Asah-Asante stated, underlining the limited success of smaller parties and independent candidates in the past.



However, he further acknowledged that Kyeremateng could play a role as a “change-maker” in the political landscape. He addressed that, While victory may be elusive, Kyeremateng’s candidacy may influence the direction and discourse of Ghanaian politics in unforeseen ways.



He made these assertions during a phone interview on GTV’s breakfast show on 27th September 2023.