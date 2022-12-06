Alan claims Volta as his home as Hohoe cheers him up at Gbidukor Festival

Alan Kyerematen being mobbed on his arrival in Hohoe

Source: Adu Gyamfi, Contributor

Ghana's Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, set the annual Gbidukor festival alive with his presence to confirm the admiration from the Volta Region.

The revered politician was given a rousing welcome on arrival at the 2022 Gbidukor festival in a colorful ceremony staged at Hohoe.



Already described by many known pundits as the political hometown of Alan, Volta Region confirmed their love relationship with the trade and industry minister with unconditional love.



The deafening cheers that welcomed the arrival of the minister crowned an occasion many described as the best ever Gbidukor festival in recent years.



The emotional Alan was seen visibly acknowledging the love and admiration from the Voltarians ahead of his speech at the annual traditional festival.



As expected, the minister heaped kind words on the Fiagba of the Gbi Traditional Area, Togbega Gabusu VII, for the cultural revolution witnessed in the area.



Alan Kyerematen then pleaded with the natives and Ghanaians in general to have patience as the government steps up plans to alleviate the current economic meltdown.

"While l congratulate Togbega, the Regional Minister, and other Ministers of State and Members of Parliament of the region for their relentless efforts to bring development to the area, l assure you that government is very much in tune with the current hardships facing all us and is relentless in its efforts to turn things around so we can all enjoy the good times again.



In this vein, l wish to appeal to all of you my Brothers and Sisters to support government's efforts aimed at resolving the situation in record time, including the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative aimed at exploiting local opportunities to create sustainable jobs for all Ghanaians, particularly the youth in their home districts," he pleaded.



The trade and industry minister has since developed a strong bond with the people of Volta Region, spanning over two decades with regular visits to major programmes.



The recent love and affections from natives of the Volta region is a confirmation of the known love affair between the two parties.



The annual Gbidukor festival is the flagship traditional festival celebrated by the people of Volta region.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to head to the poll in early 2023 to elect the flag bearer that will lead them to the 2024 make or break General Elections.

Alan Kyerematen is heavily tipped by political experts to shake off oppositions from Assin Central lawmaker, Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Ghana's Vice President, HE Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.







Alan Kyerematen was accompanied to the festival grounds by some current and former New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament, including John Peter Amewu, MP for Hohoe; Asante Boateng, MP for Asante Akyem South; Dr Kissi Adomako, MP for Anyaa Sowotuom; Davis Opoku Ansah, MP for Mpraeso; Ridwan Abass Dauda, former MP for Sisala East; Yaw Boaben Asamoah, former MP for Adenta; and Gifty Klenam, former MP for Lower West Akim.



Also in Alan’s company were some prominent NPP members such as Nana Ohene-Ntow, former General Secretary of NPP; Dr Samuel Yaw Annor, former NHIS boss and former Eastern Regional Chairman; Kofi Agyei Ntim, former NPP 1st Vice Chair of Oti Region; and Alhaji Haruna Warlord, former NPP chairman for Tain.