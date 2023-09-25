Alan condemns police handling of #OccupyJulorBiHouse protesters

Some protesters at the three-days demonstration

The founder and leader of the Movement for Change, a new independent political party formed by a former leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Alan Kyerematen, has called out the Ghana Police Service for its handling of protesters recently.

The politician explained that issues of unemployment are a big national security threat and the actions of the #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest, led by the Democracy Hub, to press home their frustrations about the economic hardships they are facing in the country, is one that must be given attention to.



Addressing the press during the announcement of his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the establishment of an independent political party, Alan said that the handling of issues by the police during the protest is not the solution.



“This phenomenon of a pervasive employment crisis is gradually becoming a national security threat, as evidenced by the recent #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstrations.



“The initial reaction of the police in manhandling some protesters is not the solution to the problem. What Ghana needs now is change which will provide long-lasting solutions to the challenges confronting our country,” he said.



Alan Kyerematen has said that his party, Movement for Change, will be founded on the youth of the country.

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/OGB