Alan has demonstrated that he is not a true leader – Nana Ntow

Alan Kyerematen, Independent Presidential Candidate

Nana Ntow Amirekyi, a political activist, believes Alan Kyerematen’s decision to resign from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) demonstrates that he is not a true leader.

He stated that what has occurred demonstrates that the ruling NPP lacks leadership.



He noted that a true leader does not separate, indicating that Ghana lacks a true leader.



Nana Ntow explained on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that Alan Cash could have used internal party mechanisms to address the issues he raised instead of resigning to form a movement and run in the 2024 presidential election.



”Alan Cash has shown that he is not a true leader. That is my personal viewpoint. He has proven that he can separate people through his actions. The same thing happened in 2008. The party, in my opinion, lacks true leaders. If you believe the President is not a true leader, you have the option of taking over and demonstrating true leadership. You could have campaigned and persuaded the delegates that you are deserving of being elected as the presidential candidate.”

He also expressed concern that what has occurred will have an impact on Ghanaians because the party and the president will prioritise internal party issues over state issues.



He also believes it is past time for Ghanaians to reject politicians over the age of 50 who seek the presidency.



He went on to say that such people lack the strength, agility, and finesse required to be elected president.



He stated that the older politicians should step back and advise the younger ones who are far more capable of doing the job.