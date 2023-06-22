Alan once said NPP flagbearership is not a queue; drop that 'adru me su' mantra - Nana Akomea

Managing Director of STC, Nana Akomea

The Managing Director of Intercity STC Coaches Limited, Nana Akomea has advised flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen against focusing his campaign on "Aduro me so" slogan.

"Aduro wo so" to wit "it's your turn" is a slogan used by the followers of Alan Cash, as he is popularly called, and which became popular during the "Alan health walk" in Kumasi.



The fans of Alan Kyerematen believe it's his turn to lead the party as the flagbearer; hence the mantra "aduro me so".



Nana Akomea during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' however believes the focus should be on his vision and not the slogan; insisting it is not a queue.



"For Alan Kyeremanten, I've not heard him saying anywhere that we should vote for him because 'Aduro me su', so I've not heard it from him directly though I've heard his followers saying it . . . I feel this mantra won't help Alan Kyeremanten . . . In 2010 he made a comment which suggests that leadership in the party is not a queue so how can such a person have such a mantra? I think his followers should focus on his vision instead of 'Aduro me su'.



"They should stop saying that, it will not help," he added.

Moreover, what is the measurement for "Aduro wo su"? he questioned.







