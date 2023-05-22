Alan rallies support for Ernest Yaw Anim ahead of Kumawu by-election

Flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, Alan Kyeremauten

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has charged party faithful to turn out massively to vote for Parliamentary Candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim in the upcoming Kumawu by-election.

This was contained in a Twitter post of the flagbearer hopeful cited on May 22, 2023.



“A mammoth rally was held yesterday in Kumawu to mark the climax of our campaign for the upcoming by-election scheduled for tomorrow Tuesday, May 23. I implore the constituents of Kumawu to turn out in their numbers and vote massively for Mr. Ernest Yaw Anim as their next MP,” the tweet stated.



The NPP after the burial and final funeral rite of the late MP for the Kumawu Constituency, Philip Basoah on May 20, 2023, held a climaxing campaign rally ahead of the by-election slated for May 23, 2023.



The Kumawu seat is keenly contested by the NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim, NDC’s Akwasi Amankwaa and two independent candidates both known as Kwaku Duah.









NW/WA