Alan’s address was uninspiring, his handlers must do better – Lecturer

Outgoing Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen

A communication, journalism, and political science lecturer Michael Ebo Amoah has said the public address by the immediate past Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen was uninspiring.

Mr. Ebo Amoah said nothing was inspiring about Alam’s speech.



He underscored the need for his handlers to do a better job at handling him ot Alan should find competent persons to manage his campaign.



The lecturer said we need people who sound serious, have credibility, and can speak and convince people.



”At this point, Alan should get the services of professionals and credible communicators to communicate for him.”



He said the presidential candidate hopeful is finding it difficult to have people communicate with him.

”I am hoping that in subsequent speeches, his handlers will do a better job.”



He said it is not compulsory for party people to speak with Mr. Alan since he could hire the services of experts in the field of political marketing and communication to handle his campaign.



For him, the national address was not even proper since the upcoming presidential primary was an internal contest, and he could have identified the delegates and gone to them.



The address he added could have come after Alan had been addressed as the presidential candidate for the NPP.