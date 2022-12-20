Ghanaians don't need 'politics of violence' - Bawumia's aide warns Asiedu Nketiah, NDC

Gideon Boako is an aide to VP Bawumia

Spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako has slammed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following their just-ended National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

The NDC delegates elected new crop of leaders to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.



The immediate past General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia was elected the party's National Chairman as he defeated Samuel Ofosu Ampofo by a landslide victory.



Mr. Asiedu Nketia, in his inaugural address after the NDC’s congress, said; “We are prepared to sacrifice everything; and I mean everything, including our lives, to achieve victory.”



“Wherever impunity becomes law, resistance becomes a duty.”



“Looking at the array of executives elected today, I have no doubt the party wants us to carry the battle to the elephant. We cannot let the country, and we cannot let the party down”, he added.



Dr. Gideon Boako, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, condemned Mr. Asiedu Nketia's speech saying Ghana doesn't need seditious language.

He stated that the NDC has shown that they endorse aggressive language and violence, something that he noted should never be found in the vocabulary of Ghana's politics.



"If you do that, you are painting a certain picture to Ghanaians but today in Ghana, we don't need that...The political party leadership is not like going to war against the NPP or NDC.



"We have to note that it is more of sharing of ideas because Ghanaians are not looking for a violent political party. Ghanaians are searching for a political party that can deliver and resolve their problems . . . it is also telling on the nature and the character of the NDC as a political party," he said.



He advised Ghanaians to be beware of the NDC stressing "in our present world, we need leadership of ideas not leadership of violence.



"We need a leadership who can show, in the midst of difficult situations, they can think outside the box and create an environment that can address the needs of the people and even when people think it is impossible, they can still exude confidence and then let it reflect on the people".