Alan's 'butterflies' were not sacked, they forfeited membership - NPP clarifies

Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has emphasized that it did not expel members but followed its established principles and rules in response to the endorsement and campaigning for Independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen, by Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique.

In a statement released on Monday, the NPP declared that the four individuals had forfeited their party membership due to a blatant violation of the party's Constitution, specifically referencing Articles 3(5)(A)(4) and 3(9)(1).



According to Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, Article 3(9) (I) of their Constitution outlines that a member who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected party member or declares support for another political party automatically forfeits their membership.



Speaking in an interview with Citi news, the General Secretary clarified that, “The party has not sacked anybody. It is what the Constitution states that we are following. And the word used in the constitution is forfeiture. We have not sacked them; it is their action that has made them forfeit their membership in the NPP.”



Meanwhile, the four members of the NPP have acknowledged the party's decision and expressed their commitment to the success of Ghana through their support for Independent Candidate Alan Kyerematen.

Mr. Asamoa, in a statement on Monday, said, “Though none of the persons mentioned has received a personal copy [of the letter from the party], we accept our resignation from the NPP and pledge our commitment to Ghana’s success through our support for Alan Kyerematen. We also take this opportunity to respond and set the minds of concerned, well-meaning patriots at ease.”



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/OGB