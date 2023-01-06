Alan's resignation: Akufo-Addo to conduct reshuffle soon - Ben Ephson

Ben Ephson, veteran journalist and pollster

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to announce a reshuffle of his ministers by next week.

This is according to pollster Ben Ephson who confirmed the resignation of Alan Kyerematen as Minister of Trade and Industry.



"First, I can confirm that he’s resigned and I must add that there’s likely to be a reshuffle between now and next week," he told pro-NPP Asaase Radio on Friday, January 6.



With respect to the widely circulated rumour Alan has resigned to focus on his presidential ambition, Ephson stressed that Kyerematen is still behind two other candidates.



"And as we speak, Alan is third behind Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong," he added.



Alan's resignation from the government was first reported by Accra-based Joy FM, that the former diplomat tendered his resignation on January 5, 2023 adding that it has been accepted in principle by the president.

The report further states that he has been given a few days to wrap up his work and to handover.



Alan is one of the frontline candidates expected to contest for the flagbearership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



