Alan’s withdrawal won’t take votes away from NPP- Richard Ahiagbah

Director of communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has said that the former presidential hopeful for the New Patriotic Party Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen’s resignation from the party will not amount to vote sharing or snatching from the NPP in the December 2024 election.

“One thing we can be sure about is that at least his vote we are not going to get. But beyond that it is not clear that his exit, necessarily is going to take away vote from the NPP”, he stated.



He made these statements in an interview on GTV’s breakfast show on September 28, 2023 while responding to developments from the fallout from Alan Kyeremateng’s resignation.



He mentioned that it was unfortunate for the longest-serving member of the party to resign at such a crucial moment when unity is needed to break the right but nonetheless, votes will still be won.

He stated that Alan is aware that creating his own political party is unlikely to lead to success, as he’s familiar with the history of other individuals who attempted this route without achieving their goals.



He added that, if one cannot go by rules and regulations Ghanaians see that as betrayal.



“Because Ghanaians are clear in their minds that the discipline of belonging to a group, and abiding by that group’s principles and values, is itself self-determination and values of leadership. So if you cannot deal with rules that regulate a society or a group of people and because of a certain pursuit you want to leave, people see that as betrayal,” he added.