Alan should have left long ago- Nana Yaa Jantuah

General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Nana Yaa Akyempem Jantuah has said that the former presidential hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen should have resigned from NPP a long time ago.

“He even wasted too much time, Alan should’ve left long time ago, the signs that they(NPP) didn’t want him was there, it was clear,” she stated.



She made this statement on an Accra-based TV station on September 28, 2023 while answering a question on Alan Resignation.



Nana Yaa Jantuah, Stated that Alan should have declined the ministerial position and instead taken a seat as a member of parliament to be more connected with the people.

She added that, that would have saved him all this struggle of bad treatment and party hijacks. She added that, Alan has always had to please some faction in the party before he garners support from a party he has served for years.



“He was always in a strange jacket, making sure he does right thing so that he will be supported, as if somebody made him feel that he has to do right to be accepted. Yesterday he was himself,” she added.



She further stated that, the press conference shouldn’t have been held, if Alan Kyerematen was not important to them.