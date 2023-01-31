Alan urges Ashanti to deliver a resounding victory for NPP in 2024 elections

Alan Kyerematen in a handshake with some NPP delegates in the Ashanti Region

Source: Kwaku Hammond, Contributor

Alan Kyerematen has urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region to give him a resounding victory in the party’s impending presidential primaries as a show of confidence, and to return the party to power in the 2024 general elections.

He expressed confidence that should this be done, he should win power over 80 per cent of the votes.



Speaking to delegates and party leaders in Kumasi on Monday, January 30, 2023, Alan Kyerematen said the 2024 general elections would be very difficult for the NPP to win in view of current challenges with the economy.



He, however, said that given the strong foundation laid by successive NPP administrations, NPP can still win on its record if it chooses the right leader as presidential candidate.



That win would require a candidate capable of galvanising at least 80 per cent of the Ashanti Region votes, he said, adding that he is capable of leading the party to achieve that goal.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry added that by voting massively for him in the primaries, the delegates in the Ashanti Region would be sending a strong word to the rest of country that the party’s stronghold is still intact.



He noted that in a democracy, a party's stronghold is its source of sustenance and urged voters in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions, seen as the party's strongholds, to vote massively for the NPP in the general elections, just as the NDC seeks to capitalise on votes from the Volta Region.



Alan encouraged the delegates to have the courage of their conviction and vote to brighten the chances of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.