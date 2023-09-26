'Alan will appoint the same NPP thieves if he becomes president' - Henry Osei Akoto

Alan Kyerematen will stand as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, has said that if Alan Kyerematen becomes president, he will surround himself with the same people he severed ties with within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Describing them as 'thieves', the former parliamentary candidate for Oforikrom on the ticket of the NDC said nothing much will change with the coming of Alan, should he accomplish his dream of becoming the country's first independent president.



In a tweet, Henry Osei Akoto urged people not to trust the former NPP flag bearer aspirant, Alan Kyerematen.



"Alan Kyerematen will appoint the same NPP thieves as ministers and CEOs should he become the next president of Ghana.



"They will continue to loot the country just like under Akufo-Addo. Don't trust him. Vote for @JDMahama to turn things around," he posted on the X app (formerly Twitter).



Alan Kyerematen announced his official resignation from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and announced his desire to run as president in 2024 as an independent candidate.



With his transformational plan in play, the former Minister of Trade and Industry is rallying support from the youth of the country, along with his Movement for Change.

