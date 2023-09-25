Alanspeaks dominates Twitter trends as Alan Kyerematen prepares to reveal political future

Former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has taken center stage on Twitter as anticipation mounts ahead of his scheduled press conference on Monday, September 25, 2023, where he is expected to unveil his political plans.

Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the flagbearer position in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stirred curiosity and discussions across social media platforms.



Despite finishing third in the initial round of the NPP's flagbearer selection, he opted to step away from the November 4 congress, alleging bias on the part of the party's leadership in favor of a specific candidate.



Speculation abounds regarding Kyerematen's next move, with some suggesting that he may choose to break ties with the party and pursue the presidency as an independent candidate.



The veil of uncertainty surrounding his political future will be lifted today when he reveals his intentions.



As a result, the hashtag #Alanspeaks is dominating Twitter trends, with Ghanaians sharing their thoughts and reactions to this pivotal development.

One tweet expressed, "Alan Kyerematen is the only hope for Ghana. The only credible man we can entrust the country to."



Another tweet highlighted Kyerematen's campaign starting with Thanksgiving, stating, "God is really setting him apart to honor him."



"I have never been prouder than I am today. Ghana deserves better. Alan Kyerematen, Ghana needs you. #AlanSpeaks," shared another Twitter user.



Below are some of the reactions





In a time of change and promise, Ghana needs a leader with experience and vision, alan kyerematen holds that..#Alanspeaks pic.twitter.com/HKLyXQ858v — BREAK THE 8 WITH ALAN AFAᵀᴹ ???? © (@Nana__Ayirebii) September 25, 2023

I have never been proud than I am today. Ghana deserves better. Alan Kyerematen, Ghana needs you.#AlanSpeaks pic.twitter.com/tUir7eaaM0 — PAA KOW NTSIFUL (@pkntsiful) September 25, 2023

Beyond all frontiers, Alan Kyerematen is the only man that can inspire hope and Change. The youth have been clear on the demand for growth and progress. We can only get that in a leader who is visionary.#iChooseAlan#AlanSpeaks pic.twitter.com/ZgiBrufFaZ — #AlanCash2024???????? (@AlanTrendsOffc) September 25, 2023

Alan Kyeremanteng humbly stepped down for Nana Addo in 2016 only to be betrayed by him in 2023. I feel for that man ???? #Alanspeaks — Dave (@Dave_____e) September 25, 2023

Apart from Judas’ betrayal which supersedes all betrayals this one is also painful.#AlanSpeaks pic.twitter.com/mU09vt5nid — Adwoa Kakra (@kakra19) September 25, 2023

From economic expertise to diplomacy, Alan embodies the qualities needed to steer Ghana towards prosperity. #AlanSpeaks#iChooseAlan pic.twitter.com/sYD3iSA5vn — Alan Kyerematen's Son (@KrypticScholar) September 25, 2023

