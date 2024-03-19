Alavanyo and Nkonya curfew hours renewed following latest clashes

File photo

The Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey, has again enforced curfew hours on Alavanyo and Nkonya townships and their surroundings in the Oti Region following recent outbreaks of violence.

The curfew was immediately effective on Sunday, March 17, 2024, for the hours between 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, as stated in an Executive Instrument issued by the minister.



The decision to renew the curfew comes after the areas witnessed a resurgence of clashes, resulting in the tragic loss of lives among residents.



In a statement released, the minister expressed gratitude to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and the people of the area for their efforts in maintaining peace.



He urged them to continue utilizing established mechanisms for resolving conflicts and disputes.

He again reminded residents of the ban on carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons within the towns and their environs.



"Any individual found in possession of such items will face arrest and prosecution.



"Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and security of all residents," emphasized the Minister.