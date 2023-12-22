Alban Bagbin chides Akufo-Addo again over failure to assent bills

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has once again taken issue with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for withholding his assent to three bills passed by Parliament.

Alban Bagbin accused the President of misunderstanding the constitutional processes of the country and expressed disappointment over the refusal to sign the bills.



President Akufo-Addo's decision was communicated to Parliament through a letter, citing financial implications on the consolidated fund and their alleged contravention of the constitution as the basis for his refusal.



The bills in question include the Criminal Offences Amendment Bills 2023 Numbers one and two and the Ghana Armed Forces Amendment Bill 2023, all sponsored by Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu.



Speaking on the matter, Bagbin criticized the President's stance, deeming it "unfortunate" and highlighting the lack of a judicial determination from the Supreme Court on the bills' constitutionality.



"In the absence of a judicial determination from the Supreme Court, the president’s unilateral assessment of unconstitutionality does not hold legal water. It is a departure from the established legal procedure, norms and practices that govern our constitutional democracy," said Bagbin during his address on Friday.

He emphasized that if there were genuine concerns about the constitutionality of the legislation, the appropriate lawful response would be for the President to seek judicial review from the Supreme Court.



"The steps taken by the President in this matter reflect a misunderstanding of the constitutional process and undermining the principles that uphold our democratic governance," Bagbin concluded.



