Alban Bagbin has appointed six NDC members so far – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has lamented that the politicization of Parliament by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin is turning the house into an enclave for the National Democratic Congress.

Speaking on Joy News in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the Suame MP revealed that Bagbin, has since his election as Speaker of the 8th Parliament appointed six known NDC persons into different positions.



“You have brought in Kofi Attor who is the Vice-Chairman of the party as an adviser. He has brought in two former MPs. He says he is bringing them on as advisers. Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the party is now on the Parliamentary Service Board and then, Gayheart Mensah is also coming to the Speaker’s office," he said.



“So, you are turning that place into an enclave for the NDC. There is one other guy whose name I have forgotten he was a usual panel at Radio Gold. I understand he wants to make him his Communications Officer,” he added.



While Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has no qualms with the person and qualification of Asiedu Nketia, he is unhappy with his appointment onto the Parliamentary Service Board as he is the General Secretary of a party.



The Majority Leader says the appointment of Asiedu Nketia will have a negative effect on the integrity of Parliament.

"It has never happened before in the life of Parliament especially when you have a very intrusive General Secretary. Even in the course of the normal business of Parliament, he will come and sit there to ensure that his people vote in a certain direction.”



“He is an intelligent person and maybe if he has to contribute to developing Parliament he could. My worry is his current position as the General Secretary. I am afraid for Parliament. These are the little steps we take that affects the integrity of Parliament,” he explained.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated further that, he has reasons to speak to the Speaker on some of his decision but it could have an adverse effect on the House.



“I have told him that Mr. Speaker where you are taking Parliament to, I think if you are not careful, this whole thing would collapse on all of us and he told me that we will begin to talk about it,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah noted.