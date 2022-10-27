2
Menu
News

Alban Bagbin’s full ruling on Adwoa Safo

Speaker Bagbin HQ Image .jpeg Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On October 26, 2022, Alban Bagbin gave a ruling on absentee MPs who were referred to the privileges committee.

He ruled that the report from the committee set up to look into the cases of the MP and two others who had absented themselves for some sittings should be presented before the plenary to be debated.

He, therefore, dismissed the objection of the Majority Leader to the admissibility of the committee report for the consideration of the House.

“As I have noted in this ruling, the decision (sic) on not to admit a motion is the exclusive preserve of the Speaker. In view of the foregoing, the House is well within its right to receive and consider reports of the committee and make a determination arising out of the consideration.

“In the circumstances, it is my ruling that the motion was rightfully admitted, and the report of the committee is subject to the consideration of the House. It goes without saying that the (sic) objection of the Majority Leader today (sic) is hereby dismissed…” he concluded his verdict.

Here is the full ruling of the Speaker



NYA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account