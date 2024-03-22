News

Alban Bagbin tops X trends following 'tit-for-tat' action in parliament

Alban Bagbin Speaker Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

Fri, 22 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is trending on X following the freezing of the approval of newly-vetted ministers appointed by the president.

On March 20, the Speaker announced that the House would not approve the new ministerial appointees, citing the need to uphold the rule of law.

Bagbin's decision came after a directive from the presidency, which issued a cease-and-desist letter to parliament, restraining the House from forwarding the bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values for the president's assent, pending determination by the Supreme Court.

Following this development, there has been a flurry of reactions.

Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, said he believes that the Speaker of Parliament was misled or misinformed, leading to his decision to halt the approval of the ministerial nominees until after the Supreme Court has finished with the cases against the anti-gay bill.

In addition to the above, X users have taken turns to share their opinions on this development, pushing the subject on the Speaker to the top of X trends.

Clement Apaak remarked, "Stop blaming Rt. Hon. Speaker Bagbin and the NDC minority caucus; the majority caucus has fallen on its own dagger."

Similarly, @babamusah08 stated, "Thanks to Speaker Hon Alban S.K. Bagbin for stamping his authority and not bowing to the whims and caprices of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Ghana is not Nana Addo’s personal property. Our democracy cannot be sacrificed on the altar of Akufo Addo’s egos."

Below are some of the tweets:













