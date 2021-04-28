Alban Bagbin unhappy with ‘compromised’ Parliamentary security

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament has called for improvement in the security architecture at the Parliamentary premises.

Bagbin is unhappy over what he considers to be lax security at the legislative enclave that allows strangers to breach invade its premise.



Speaking during the inauguration of the Parliamentary Service Board, Bagbin said that the situation does not create the best of environment for the members of Parliament.



“We have no control over the coming in and going out of the premises by strangers, and this compromises the security of Parliament and its members. There have been numerous instances of break-ins and thefts.”



Alban Bagbin also observed that some members of the parliamentary staff receive salary for no work done.



“This board must work collectively to improve upon the work ethics of staff. It is a fact that some staff members are hardworking and giving off their best for Parliament but it is equally true that there is a significant number whose contribution is nothing to write home about.

“Indeed, there are some who basically have no schedule and virtually do nothing yet are paid by the state every month, this I think must change if we want to be a module parliament in Africa,” he said.



He added “Our Parliament continues to receive high ratings internationally, however, its rating in the area of oversight is unsurprisingly low and I say this because we lack the needed personnel and resources to carry this role effectively.



“That is why I called the Finance Minister and the Secretary to the President to complain about the budgetary cut and this must be fixed.”



The composition of the board is in line with Article 124 (2) of the 1992 Constitution which states that: there shall be a Parliamentary Service Board which shall consist of the Speaker as Chairman, four other members all of whom shall be appointed by the Speaker, acting in accordance with advice of a Committee of Parliament and the Clerk to Parliament.



The Board, which is chaired by the Speaker, has the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Government Business, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensahu; the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu; former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament and former Majority Leader, Mr Abraham Ossei Aidoo, Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, as well as the Clerk of Parliament, Mr Cyril Nsiah, as members.