Alban Bagbin wants a better Ghana not a better NDC – Allotey Jacob

Social commentator, Allotey Jacob

Social Commentator and dismissed bigwig of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacob says the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is not interested in furthering the agenda of his party (NDC) over that of Ghana.

According to Allotey Jacobs, Alban Bagbin may belong to the NDC alright but he (Alban Bagbin) cannot neglect the well being of the country just like a President will do.



“Alban Bagbin wants to see a better Ghana and not a better party (NDC). I can see that kind of mentality with Alban Bagbin. I know he is a fair individual who also speaks and acts from an objective perspective”, he stated.



At a thanksgiving service held on Thursday, 8th April 2021 in the Upper West Region for Alban Bagbin, the National Chair of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo asked the Speaker to remember that NDC is in his blood.



“I believe that even though your position places you above partisanship NDC is in your DNA and we cannot disengage you from the party that has nurtured you from being an MP to the position of speaker”, he said.

Allotey Jacobs motioned that Alban Bagbin has not forgotten his roots “and that is why Asiedu Nketia is on the Parliamentary Service Board”.



Speaking in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Allotey Jacobs insisted “we are building a better Ghana and not political parties”.



For the first time in Ghana’s political history, a member of the opposition party was voted into the position of Speaker of Parliament.



Although he is affiliated with the NDC, Mr Bagbin since he was voted as Speaker has shown he will be able to foster good relationships with the NDC and NPP MPs to ensure the needed growth in the country.