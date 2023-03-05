21
Alberta Oquaye: Wife of Prof. Mike Oquaye is dead

Alberta Oquaye Maj. Rtd. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye

Sun, 5 Mar 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Maj. Rtd. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye, the spouse of Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, the former Speaker of Parliament, has passed away, a family source has confirmed.

Her son, Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr., the CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, announced her passing to the public.

He wrote: "It is with deep sorrow that I have to convey the news of the sudden passing of our mother; Maj. Rtd. Alberta Adwoa Boatemaa Oquaye."

He urged Ghanaians to pray for his father, Prof. Mike Oquaye and himself as well as the entire family in this difficult time.

"Let us All kindly pray for her Husband and our father Rt. Hon. Prof. Oquaye, her son Ambassador Mike Oquaye Jnr and the entire family," the post added.

Tributes have started pouring in for the late Mrs. Alberta Oquaye who was a retired professional nurse and former Major.

