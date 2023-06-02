Alexander Afenyo-Markin bemoans lack of maintenance culture

The MP for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has said Ghanaians inability to maintain infrastructure, facilities and equipment that are procured with the taxpayers’ money to meet a need is the bane of the country.

He claims that although we misuse such infrastructures and amenities, Ghanaians lack the desire to preserve state infrastructure and facilities, shortening their anticipated lifespan which he sees as troubling.



Alexander Afenyo-Markin further said this phenomenon has been with us as a nation since independence and it has largely affected the development of the country.



“Not only do we lack the desire to maintain state infrastructure and facilities, but we misuse such facilities and projects; thereby cutting short their expected lifespan,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

“We need to also insist on a strict maintenance regime and factor the cost of maintenance in any project that is embarked on. That way, we will not complain that there are no funds for maintenance and the replacement of parts when equipment is concerned. This troubling phenomenon has been with us as a nation since independence and it has largely affected the development of the country", Afenyo added.



Alexander Afenyo-Markin explained that as long as infrastructure and facilities are being used there would be wear and tear and advised that, such cases should be addressed so services can continuously be provided.