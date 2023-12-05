Alfred Kwabena Asiedu: The Circuit Court judge sworn in in 2019, dismissed in 2023

File photo

In January 2019, then Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo swore in eight Circuit Court judges tasking them to be among the members of the bench who will embrace technology for effective justice delivery.

One of the judges who took the oath at a ceremony at the Supreme Court in Accra on January 10 was Alfred Kwabena Asiedu.



CJ Akuffo administered the Oath of Allegiance, the Judicial Oath and the Oath of Secrecy to the judges tasking them to be good ambassadors of the Judiciary and work in a manner that would bring relief to people and also advance the course of the rule of law and justice.



“As societies become more complex, the demand for justice increases. Without a fair justice system, society will quickly descend into chaos.



"If the law is not respected by all and administered fairly and equally to all, more people will be tempted to ignore institutional structures and seek redress through self-help, which often is less peaceful,” a Daily Graphic report quoted her to have said.



Four years down the line, the current CJ Gertrude Torkornoo through the advice of the Judicial Council has dismissed Judge Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, who was at the time of his removal based in Jasikan.

Independent checks by GhanaWeb shows that before joining the bench as a magistrate, he was a barrister and estate surveyor at a Kumasi-based firm.



He studied at the Ghana School of Law after graduating with BSc(Hons) Land Economy & LLB at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Facts around his dismissal:



In a letter dated November 13, 2023, the Chief Justice noted that her decision comes on the back of a disciplinary committee report which established allegations of abuse of power, malicious prosecution and impropriety against the judge.



“I write with reference to the petition of abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution and impropriety against you, received from one Singari Diana Sadia, dated 16th January 2023.

“In line with the Disciplinary Procedures of the Service, you were invited to appear before the Disciplinary Committee of the Judicial Council, which had been mandated to investigate the allegations against you.



“The Disciplinary Committee, after investigating the above-mentioned matter, found that you misconducted yourself as a Judge as there was ample evidence that you were involved in an improper relationship with the Petitioner, who had a Divorce case pending before you. The Disciplinary Committee also established the allegation of abuse of power and malicious prosecution against you as you were found to have caused the arrest and prosecution of the Petitioner without justification. The Disciplinary Committee consequently recommended that you should be dismissed,” the letter said.



The letter noted that having established the allegation against the judge, the Judicial Council in a meeting on October 25, 2023, agreed that his conduct indeed amounted to misbehaviour and subsequently resolved unanimously in line with Article 151 (1) of the 1992 Constitution for his dismissal.



“You are therefore removed from Office as a Circuit Court Judge, with immediate effect. You are directed to hand over all official properties in you: possession, including your official vehicle, Dockets and Record Books to the Judicial Secretary forthwith.



"By a copy of this letter, the Director of Human Resource is requested to ensure that your name is deleted from the payroll of the Service with immediate effect,“ the Chief Justice ordered.