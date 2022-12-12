Alhaji Bandoh accuses NPP of neglect after undergoing leg amputation

Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh is the Chief Executive Officer of Bahmed Travel and Tours

A popular member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh, has expressed grief over what he describes as neglect by the party.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Bahmed Travel and Tours, the NPP has failed to come through for him in his time of need.



Alhaji Bandoh alias Bahmed is currently on admission at the Police Hospital in Accra after his left leg was amputated.



In a report by Graphic.com.gh sighted by GhanaWeb, the former Board NPP has visited him at the hospital even though some top officials of the party are aware of his current predicament.



"I have been loyal to the NPP party, and former President Kuffuor will bear me witness. Jake Obetsebi Lamptey of blessed memory would have done same," a dejected Alhaji Bandoh said.



"No party member has been here to at least sympathize with me, but l can say on authority that l have paid my dues as far as this party is concerned," he added.

Describing the party’s action as heartless, Alhaji Bandoh urged the youth to take a cue from his situation.



According to him, the NPP is likely to fail in the next elections if the party continues to treat its stalwarts this way.



"The youth should take a cue from what I am going through, with this kind of attitude towards people like me who have struggled and toiled for the party, l don't think they can break the eight as they profess. The leadership of the party is heartless," he stated.



On how he ended up with an amputated leg, Alhaji Bandoh said a sore developed on his legs a few days after he felt a cut while putting on his football boots.



The sore got out of hand a few weeks later requiring his left leg to be amputated.

The businessman has served in various capacities for the NPP including serving as the NPP’s campaign coordinator in the La Dadekotopon Constituency in the 2002 elections.



Ahead of the 2024 general elections, Alhaji Bandoh announced that he was going to contest the party’s parliamentary primaries.



GA/WA