Alhaji Chocho did not die of coronavirus – Family denies claims

The Late Alhaji Dr Mustapha Oti Boateng, CEO of Chocho Herbal Industries

The family of the late Alhaji Mustapha Oti Boateng known as Alhaji Chocho has denied news reports circulating that he died of Coronavirus.

The family reports that he died after a short illness last week and has been buried at Kasoa in the Central Region.



“The man died on Sunday, January 17, at about 5:30 am after a short illness and not from COVID-19 as reported earlier.



“...Muslim tradition demands that we do not keep the dead for so long so he was buried today,” Sadiq Adu-Twum, a family spokesperson said.



“The family of Alhaji Oti Boateng and the management of Chocho will issue a full press statement in the coming days; Hajia Jameela is not the first wife but rather Hajia Adiza Boateng,” Sadiq added.



Alhaji Mustapha Oti Boateng died Monday, January 17, 2021 at the Korle Bu teaching hospital after a short illness.



Background

The late Alhaji Chocho is from Akyem-Kwabeng in the Atiwa West District, an industrialist and a great philanthropist who helped many people across the country and outside.



He began business with a meagre amount of GH¢4 in his kitchen at Suhum – Ali about 20 years ago and rose to fame, receiving countless awards locally and internationally.



He later switched to cosmetics after realising his knowledge about the use of herbals. The late Alhaji Mustapha Oti Boateng became a force to be reckoned with in the cosmetic industry and was acclaimed widely for his innovative ideas and huge contribution to humanity.



Chocho Industries is an alternative medicine and herbal-based cosmetics production company based in Suhum – 44 in the Eastern Region.



He left behind three wives with five children.