Alhaji Osman grabs higher chieftaincy title days after being released from prison

Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman

Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator under the Presidency of John Mahama who was imprisoned in 2020 for wilfully causing financial loss to the state, and was earlier this month granted a presidential pardon by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been given a higher chieftaincy title by the Kpembe Traditional Area of the Gonja Kingdom.

Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, who is a sub-chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area, has been conferred with the Chieftaincy title of Dagbunwura of the Kanyase Gate of the Kpembe Traditional Area by Kpembewura Ndefoso Bambange (I), Paramount Chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area.



Alhaji Mimina Osman was previously the Dinepewura of the Kpembe Traditional Area, a much lower title.



“Gonja Tradition is indeed unique. It doesn’t recognise any political incarceration of a Traditional Chief.



Thank you Kanyasewura and Kanyase Gate and thank you Kpembewura Ndefoso Bambange (I), Paramount Chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area of Gonja,” Mahama Haruna an indigene of the area declared.

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to pardon him, after consulting with the Council of State, was made after he received a petition from the Paramount Chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area, Kpembewura Haruna Dari Bismark Banbange Ndefoso I, pleading for a presidential pardon on the grounds of ill-health and good behaviour.



“I am directed by the President of the Republic to inform you that pursuant to a petition dated 19 July 2021, from the Paramount Chief of Kpembi Traditional Area, Kpembewura Haruna Dari Bismark Banbange Ndefoso I, for a presidential pardon and release of Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman on grounds of ill-health and good behaviour.



“…In consultation with the Council of State, the President has exercised the prerogative of mercy in favour of Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman and has granted him a pardon, in accordance with Article 72(1) (a) of the Constitution. Kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the presidential pardon immediately,” a letter written to the Interior Minister by the Secretary to the President dated August 1, 2023, said.