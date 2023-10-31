Alhaji Said Sinare hosts hundreds of orphans at his residence

Alhaji Said Sinare

Source: JAPHET 1 TV

In a remarkable display of philanthropy and compassion, His Excellency Alhaji Said Sinare, the former National Vice Chairman of the NDC, graciously opened his doors to welcome hundreds of orphans into his Labone residence yesterday, Sunday, October 29, 2023.

This benevolent act embodied altruism and goodwill towards these vulnerable children who have been left without parental care and support.



The event witnessed an outpouring of love as Alhaji Sinare showered the young ones with gifts, food, refreshments, and other essential items needed for their daily upkeep.



The atmosphere was one filled with joyous laughter, playful banter among peers, and a sense of belonging that is often missing from their lives.



The kind-hearted gesture demonstrated Alhaji Sinare's commitment to giving back to society and providing support to those in need.

Throughout their time together, the orphans were able to find solace in Mr. Sinare's presence as they engaged in heartfelt prayers and shared stories.



It was truly a heartwarming experience that left both the Sinare family and the children feeling uplifted and inspired by each other's company.



The NDC firebrand also charged the orphans to continue to pray for the second coming of H.E John Dramani Mahama-led NDC government.



It is heartening to see individuals like Alhaji Sinare take it upon themselves to make a positive difference in society by extending kindness and generosity towards those less fortunate. Such acts serve as a beacon of hope for all humanity and inspire us all to be better versions of ourselves by giving back whenever we can.