Alhaji Said Sinare throws weight behind John Dramani Mahama's presidential bid

Former president John Mahama and Alhaji Sinare

The immediate past National Vice Chairman of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare, has openly endorsed the presidential ambitions of former President John Dramani Mahama.

Alhaji Said Sinare made this known in a statement signed and posted on his official Facebook and Twitter handles.



In the statement making the rounds on various social media platforms, he described former President Mahama as the only format needed for the party and the country for progress and development.



The outspoken Alhaji Said Sinare further stated that he is willing and ready to support and work for the victory of John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in next year’s election.



"I wholeheartedly endorse his candidature because, at this time in our history, he is the experienced, most promising, and most competent antidote needed to fix the sorry state of our country, Ghana, part of his statement read".



He continued to add that, As a party in this difficult moment and in the history of our nation, we must gift Ghana a leader who is capable of holding himself and those around him to high standards of accountability and performance, not one who simply preaches about them in public and becomes their clearing agents when found in corrupt practices.

READ HIS FULL STATEMENT BELOW



President H.E John Dramani Mahama's victory on the 13th of May, 2023 remains only a format to our Party, the NDC and Ghana's progress.



I wholeheartedly endorse his candidature because, at this time in our history, he is the experienced, most promising, and most competent antidote needed to fix the sorry state of our country, Ghana.



He has honor, professionalism, consistency, and strength of character—attributes every great leader must have but which are not the currency of the NPP.



Furthermore, John Dramani Mahama knows what is wrong with this country and knows what to do about it when given the nod to lead it again.

As a party at this difficult moment in the history of our nation, we must gift Ghana a leader who is capable of holding himself and those around him to high standards of accountability and performance, not one who simply preaches about them in public and becomes their clearing agents when found in corrupt practices.



I have worked with our rescuer, John Dramani Mahama and I know he is the best man to lead our party and Ghana to the promise land.



I am for John



#GoForJohn