Alhaji Sarki Issaka Nii Netty Nettey installed as Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

Alhaji Sarki Issaka Nii Netty Nettey, has been installed as the Akwashongtse (Chief Justice) of Sempe Muslim Traditional Council in Accra.

The well organized and colorful event was held at the residence of James Town Sempe Mantse, the Manklalo of Ga State Nii Adote Otintor II.



The ceremony was witnessed by the National Chief Imam, Muslim Chiefs, traditional rulers, dignitaries and the leadership of some political parties.



In his address after acknowledging the oath of aligence, the Sempe Mantse who is also the Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council Adote Otintor II stated that the Muslims within the Sempe communities have over the years lived peacefully with the Sempe people and have contributed their quota significantly towards the development of the area .



This he said has compelled him and his elders to recognize and appreciate their good work by installing someone to represent them at the palace and to seek their welfare.



According to the Sempe Mantse, the Sempe traditional area is made up 84 communities and Muslims can be found in all those communities.

He revealed that the Muslims within the Sempe area have always been in close contact with the Sempe stool for advise, prayers among others.



On his part, the former Greater Accra Regional Minister and former Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso Hon. Nii Larye Afotey Abgo who doubles as the Acting Chief of Kpone-Katamanso expressed the hope that the installation of the Sempe Muslims Stool Father will bring development, strengthen the cordial relationship between the Muslims and the Sempe people as well as attract good things to the Sempe communities .



He called on the people to desist from backbiting each other and instead rally behind the newly installed Akwashongtse and his elders. He added that the installation was in the right direction.



Alhaji Sarki Isaka Nettey is a businessman, philanthropist and a cabinet member of Greater Accra Hausa Chief, Alhaji Kabiru Kadiri English.



He is a grandson of Asofoatse Nettey whose name was giving to a popular street in Accra called Asofoiatse Nettey Street.

Speaking after the installation, Alhaji Issaka Nettey, gave thanks to God for seeing him through the Installation process.



According to him it is the Almighty that crown kings and raises leaders.



He advised the youth to respect the elders in their Communities adding that "in recent past the sort of situation we see ourselves does not speak well of us". He urged them to maintain the peaceful coexistence among the Muslims and the people of Sempe.



Alhaji Issaka Nettey promised to be fair and firm during his reign as Akwashongtse.



According to him, one of the major problems in most Ga Muslims communities is education and therefore called on parents to give it the necessary attention since "it has become very important in our everyday activities". He noted.

"To achieve this and other goals we will need all hands on deck so that we can come out victorious" he stressed .



He expressed appreciation to the Sempe Mantse and his elders for doing him a great honor by Installing him as the Akwashongtse in the Sempe communities.



Alhaji Issaka Nettey, who is well known for his efforts in helping the needy and empowering the youth, assured the people that he would continue to help and empower the youth to become independent.



At the same ceremony, Alhaja Amudalatu Akweley Opare Addo Kundow was installed as the Paramount Queen Mather of Muslims of Sempe Traditional Council while Alhaji Kabir Gbademu was also installed as Galladima (Stool Administrator).