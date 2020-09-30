Alhaji Sarki Ussif Deku outdoored as new zongo chief for Kwashibu

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor, Contribution

A new Zongo Chief for Kwashibu-Santa Maria community has been outdoored.

Amidst joy, drumming and dancing, Alhaji Sarki Jeremiah Ussif Deku I, was coronated and blessed by the Kwashiman Mantse, Nii Aweley Ahiaku VI. It was attended by prominent members of the council of Zongo Chiefs, opinion leaders of the community and traditional leaders as well wishes.



Alhaji Sarki Jeremiah Ussif Deku I, in his acceptance speech pledged an open-door policy and expressed his readiness to dialogue with all groups for the maintenance of peace for socio-economic development.



He entreated Ghanaians to eschew all forms of actions that have the potential to cause violence in the country before, during and after the December 7 general elections.



Alhaji Sarki Deku I urged residents to be united and observe all Covid - 19 protocols as elections draws near.

For his part, the Chief of Kwashiman, Nii Aweley Ahiaku VI, pleaded with all and sundry to give the newly installed Zongo chief the needed support to enable him perform his duties diligently.



He admonished him to be a peacemaker and encouraged him to work assiduously to bring development to his people.



He was optimistic that Alhaji Sarki Jeremiah Ussif Deku I would collaborate and corporate with other chiefs in the area to bring the needed development to the people.

