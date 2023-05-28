0
Alhaji Sidiku Buari’s son graduates from university of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine

Ashraff Buari Gradutation 2 Ashraff Buari, 31 years graduated with flying colours sweeping away several awards

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Veteran Ghanaian Musician, Alhaji Sidiku Buari’s son Ashraff Buari has graduated from the University Of Pittsburgh School Of Dental Medicine.

Ashraff Buari, 31 years graduated with flying colours sweeping away several awards including the prestigious Dean’s Scholarship award and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial surgery Award.

With his achievements and hard work, Ashraff Buari has successfully been accepted to the Texas A & M Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency for a six year intensive training in Orthognathic surgery, head and neck oncology, dent alveolar surgery, trauma and cosmetics.

Alhaji Sidiku Buari with his wife, Hajia Muinatu Buari and children congratulated their son for making them proud.

