Alhassan Andani projected to win Council of State elections in Northern Region

Source: TamaleOnline TV

The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to conduct the election of Council of State members on Friday, 12th February 2021, across 16 regions of Ghana.

The Pishigu-Lana, Naa Alhassan Andani is amongst 5 other contenders seeking the node to represent the people of Northern Region at the Council of State.



The five (5) others in the race are Abubakari Sadiq (Businessman), Ras Mubarak (Former Kumbungu MP), Zung Lana Col, (Rtd) Alhaji Mahamadu Tahiru, Mahammud Alhassan (farmer) and Abdul Rashid Mohammed (teacher).



But sources say the immediate past Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana stands tall among his contenders in the Northern Region Council of State election on Friday.

Some members of the two main political parties also believe that Chief Alhassan Andani may likely win the contest as many, including the traditional and opinion leaders, have endorsed his candidature.



The retired celebrated banker comes on board with a pool of experience. Chief Alhassan Andani, until his retirement, was the MD of Stanbic Bank of Ghana and a philanthropist.



He has mentored and groomed many in the banking industry, and contribution in economic policy for both Ghana economy and banking sector is enormous.

