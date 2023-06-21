0
Menu
News

Alhassan Suhuyini organises free extra classes for Tamale North 2023 BECE candidates

Alhassan Suhuyini121213131312 Alhassan Suhuyini

Wed, 21 Jun 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale-North, Alhassan Suhuyini is organising free extra classes for the 2023 BECE candidates in the constituency.

According to him, this is to enable the candidates prepare adequately for their examinations.

The classes which started on Saturday, June 10, will continue until the students are done with their exams.

The subjects to be taught include Mathematics, English Language, Integrated Science and Social Studies.

The centres for the classes are Bishop R/C, Choggu, Kanviller R/C, St Augustine, Nyanshegu and Fou Matariya JHS.

Mr Suhuyini in a media interview said education is key on his transformation agenda of the constituency.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker recently made donations to some artisans in the constituency.

The items donated included vulganizing machine, industrial sewing machines, welding machines, carpenter tools and machines.

Other items were glass cutting machines, masonry tools, steel bending tools, car washing machines, grass mowing tools.

He also commissioned an ultra-modern ten-seater public toilet facility for the people of Kalpohini, a community in the Tamale-North Constituency.

He also donated two brand new motorbikes to selected persons in the constituency.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan