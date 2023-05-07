0
Alhassan Uzair scores in Mlada Boleslava B's draw with Usti nad Labem

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Alhassan Uzair was on the score sheet in Mlada Boleslava B's dramatic 2-2 draw with Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic CFL on Saturday afternoon.

Coming into this game, Mladá Boleslav u-21 had picked up six points from the last 5 games, both home and away. Ústí nad Labem had picked up two points from the last 5 games, both home and away.

Mladá Boleslav u-21 had also scored five times in the last five fixtures while Usti nad Labem had scored 6 times in the last 5 fixtures.

Uzair who was involved in a lot of ground duels scored in the 14th minute to tie the game after his side gave up an early goal just two minutes into the game.

Possession share was even throughout the encounter. Usti nad Labem had more corners (14) than Mlada Boleslava B's (4)

Since joining Mlada Boleslava B, the 21-year-old has been an essential component of the team's offensive force, and his dependable performances have won him a spot in the first team.

