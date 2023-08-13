Ali Maiga Halidu submits form to contest NPP parliamentary primaries in Dormaa West

Former Member of Parliament for Dormaa West Constituency, Alhaji Ali Maiga Halidu

Source: Robert Tachie Menson, Contributor

Mr Ali Maiga Halidu, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa West Constituency has filed a nomination to contest for the party's parliamentary primaries in Nkrakwanta.

Accompanied by some constituency executives, close associates, special aides, queen mothers, family members, youth associations, and some party faithful he was led in a procession amidst brass band music from his residence through some principal streets of Nkrakwanta to the party office where he presented his forms to the committee who were anxiously awaiting his arrival.



Submitting the forms to the committee, Bala Mohammed, constituency organiser, said Mr Maiga Halidu represented the best choice for the party among others noting students, widows, chiefs and queen mothers were all in support of his comeback.



Mr Ernest Amankwaa, the Constituency secretary, who received the forms said the committee is mandated to inspect four bust photographs, a national ID, a birth certificate, a cheque for GH¢35,000, and an education certificate of the nominee.



He said it is instructive to the five-member committee to ensure all the rules and regulations governing the filing of the nomination were duly followed to the latter to check any lapses, unwarranted and unnecessary controversies, and challenges in the process.



Mr Ali Maiga Halidu said his decision to pick the nomination forms has elicited numerous phone calls from well-meaning individuals describing it as an attestation of the support people have for him as a result of the good works he undertook during his tenure as a Member of Parliament (MP).



He cautioned supporters against habits that seek to defame or malign opponents and rivals stating in clear terms that, "if you want to talk about Ali Maiga you can use five hours to do so".

"Don't go fighting with anybody. We need to unite to overcome the NDC going forward in the battle. That's the main task ahead for us to focus on," he added.



Mr Maiga Halidu said the youth in the area were facing lots of hardship, with unemployment at its peak while the current MP did little or nothing to ameliorate their worsening condition.



"Some who seek employment in the Police service were asked to pay an amount of Ghc3000 for recruitment," he alleged.



He lamented most of the projects he started including Nkrakwanta, Diabaa, Kwakuanya roads had all stalled as well as the Nkrakwanta market, and stadium renovation.



Mr Maiga Halidu claimed that the current MP used his position and influence to collect a colossal amount of ghc750,000 to help widows and ghc470,000 to supply furniture to schools but he hasn't delivered on all these promises.



The parliamentary aspirant promised to establish teachers training college and a nursing training college when he is given the nod stating his untainted track record including providing relief items for widows in the area among other vital numerous human centred projects he had embarked on during his tenure are enough evidence for all to see as the best choice to lead the party in the battle ahead.