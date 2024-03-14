Alice Talk World holds highly anticipated 2024 conference

Participants of the conference

Source: Michael Ackon, Contributor

Alice Talk World held its highly anticipated 2024 conference on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the University of Ghana Business School.

Themed "Finding Your Feet," this remarkable event brought together a diverse group of young leaders, established figures, and aspiring changemakers for a day filled with learning, networking, and collaboration.



The conference boasted an impressive lineup of keynote speakers and panelists.



Nat Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, the esteemed CEO of EIB Network, delivered a captivating keynote on leadership and entrepreneurship.



Ghanaian footballer Samuel Inkoom, Prince Akpa, Victoria Lebene, Dobia Zulaihu Abdullah, Edem Abagna, and Karim Adams Ewura were the renowned guests who shared their insights and experiences.



Young professionals, student leaders, and social entrepreneurs also participated, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas.



In an interview, the person behind Alice Talk World, Alice Yakubu, voiced her mission of "Building a Universal Community of Young Leaders."

This vision fueled her passion to organize the conference, marking its third edition.



The event aimed to create a platform for students, particularly those involved in student leadership, to connect with established professionals and explore opportunities within the world of work.



A variety of activities provided ample space for networking and fostering collaboration.



Alice Talk World (ATW), an international non-profit organization, actively seeks to bridge the gap between tertiary students and the corporate world.



By providing a platform for connection and collaboration, ATW empowers young leaders to make a significant impact on Africa's socio-economic landscape.