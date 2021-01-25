All 16 regions have now recorded coronavirus cases - GHS

The Ghana Health Service has today confirmed that all 16 regions have confirmed cases of coronavirus.
This was disclosed by the GHS' Director General, Dr Patrick Aboagye during a media briefing at the Ministry of Information in Accra.
The figures show that the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western regions are the most impacted in that order. Accra has more than half of the total caseload which has passed the 60,000 mark.
"Positivity rate for the airport continues to rise, that is if you look at the airports alone. But it is the cumulative positivity that is 0.65 but if you them month by month you can see there is an increasing trend in the positivity rate," Dr. Aboagye said during his briefing.
As at Monday January 25, 2021
Major virus statistics were as follows:
Caseload = 61,489
Active cases = 3,525
Recoveries = 57,597
Deaths = 367
New cases = 695
Cumulative Cases per Region (Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region - 35,197
Ashanti Region - 11,738
Western Region - 3,351
Eastern Region - 2,706
Central Region - 2,215
Volta Region - 859
Bono East Region - 802
Western North Region - 695
Bono Region - 645
Northern Region - 620
Upper East Region - 563
Ahafo Region - 537
Oti Region - 246
Upper West Region - 161
Savannah Region - 63
North East Region - 25