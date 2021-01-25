All 16 regions have now recorded coronavirus cases - GHS

GHS dashboard shows key virus statistics.

The Ghana Health Service has today confirmed that all 16 regions have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the GHS' Director General, Dr Patrick Aboagye during a media briefing at the Ministry of Information in Accra.



The figures show that the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western regions are the most impacted in that order. Accra has more than half of the total caseload which has passed the 60,000 mark.



"Positivity rate for the airport continues to rise, that is if you look at the airports alone. But it is the cumulative positivity that is 0.65 but if you them month by month you can see there is an increasing trend in the positivity rate," Dr. Aboagye said during his briefing.



As at Monday January 25, 2021



Major virus statistics were as follows:



Caseload = 61,489

Active cases = 3,525



Recoveries = 57,597



Deaths = 367



New cases = 695



Cumulative Cases per Region (Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region - 35,197

Ashanti Region - 11,738



Western Region - 3,351



Eastern Region - 2,706



Central Region - 2,215



Volta Region - 859



Bono East Region - 802

Western North Region - 695



Bono Region - 645



Northern Region - 620



Upper East Region - 563



Ahafo Region - 537



Oti Region - 246

Upper West Region - 161



Savannah Region - 63



North East Region - 25