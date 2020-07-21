General News

All 63 Accra Girls, Achimota SHS students who tested positive for Coronavirus recover

Accra Girls recorded the highest number of cases (56), causing anxiety among parents

All 63 students of Accra Girls Senior High School and Achimota Senior High School who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and returned to school. This is according to a GES document intercepted by www.ghanaweb.com.

The students, 56 from Accra Girls Senior High School and 7 from Achimota Senior High School, recovered in time to join their colleagues in school for the commencement of the 2020 West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), yesterday (Monday).



The government eased restrictions for final year SHS students to return to school and prepare for their final exams under strict COVID-19 safety protocols last month.



However, some few schools, including Accra Girls Senior High and Achimota Senior High recorded positive COVID-19 cases among some students and staff.



Accra Girls recorded the highest number of cases (56), causing anxiety among parents, some groups prematurely calling on the government to close down all senior high schools across the country and cancel the 2020 WASSCE examinations.



The government, however, moved swiftly to reassure parents and Ghanaians of the safety of students across the country, adding that it would do everything possible ensure the treatment of those infected as well as the the safety of those in school

The timely recoveries would come as welcome news to all stakeholders involved, especially parents/guardians and the government.



Meanwhile, there are significant recoveries in seven other schools which have recorded positive cases. Out of a total number of 33 cases recorded in the 7 other senior high schools, 10 have so far recovered, leaving an active cases of 23.



In all, there have been 96 confirmed cases in nine (9) senior high schools, including Accra Girls. Out of this, a total number of 73 have recovered.



About 375, 737 students are writing the 2020 WASSCEE examination nationwide.





