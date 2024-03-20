All 7,500 BVDs intact, only five laptops missing – EC to Minority

Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Chairperson of EC in charge of operations

The Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission in charge of operations, Samuel Tettey, has debunked claims by the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, that seven biometric verification devices have gone missing.

According to him, only five laptops are missing, not BVDs.



The Minority in Parliament raised alarm on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, over 7 missing biometric verification devices of the electoral commission and demanded a detailed report of police investigations, arguing the development could compromise this year’s elections.



According to the NDC MPs, the EC, led by chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensah, in a meeting with the leadership of Parliament, confirmed the development.



Addressing the media, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson demanded a detailed report from the police on the investigation into the matter.

He warned that the missing devices could be used to compromise the upcoming elections.



The Deputy Chairperson in Charge of Operations of the Election Management Body, Samuel Tettey, said in a ‘Let the Citizen Know’ series that the allegations are blatant falsehoods and should be treated with contempt.



“No BVDs have been stolen. To set the records straight, the Commission recently undertook routine service of its biometric registration kits. It was during this maintenance that we discovered the theft of five laptops from the biometric voter registration kits,” Samuel Tettey narrated.