All NDC needs to win 2024 is to show videos of Bawumia making promises - Arthur Kennedy

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Arthur Kwabena Kennedy, believes that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could secure a victory in the 2024 general election simply by showcasing videos of NPP government officials, particularly the vice president, making promises.

Dr. Kennedy expressed his views, stating, "A government that has missed most of its promises, and all what the NDC has to do is to show videos of government officials, especially the Vice President, making promises, and when they finish, ask, my fellow Ghanaians, are you better off than you were eight years ago? And that will be the election right there. The question is what is going to be the NPP's fiction or spin."



He shared this perspective in an interview with Citi News.



He also stated that none of the two leading candidates in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries will be a match for former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential elections.



According to him, both candidates have no message to ride on, considering the record of the current government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“What are they going to run on? I mean to the extent that the government have failed... Apart from Nana Addo himself, Dr Bawumia regardless of who he is, is going to take the brunt of the blame.

"And if by some miracle Kennedy Agyapong were to be beat him, people will remind everybody that he has been a Member of Parliament and has benefited from a lot of the contracts awarded by the government that has made the public unhappy,” he stated in interview.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), ahead of the 2024 presidential election, has elected former President John Dramani Mahama as its flagbearer.



The NPP, on the other hand, is scheduled to elect a candidate in a November 4, 2023, primaries which has Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, racing for the vacant flagbearer position.



