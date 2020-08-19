Politics

All NPP projects were started by Mahama - NDC Constituency chair

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The National Democratic Congress Chairman for the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency Bismark Ayitey has stated that all projects that were displayed by the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, August 18, were started by former President John Mahama.

The claims come on the back of government’s Results Fair which catalogued the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government infrastructure. The Tuesday program was addressed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said works done by the government is unprecedented.



“The investment in infrastructure by the NPP government over the last three years has been massive. I dare say our investment in infrastructure, our infrastructure record, is second to none for any government in its first term under the Fourth Republic,” Dr Bawumia stated on Tuesday.



Responding to the claims on Starr FM Wednesday morning Mr Ayitey described as sad the touting of toilet facilities as achievements by Bawumia.

“When you are constructing a building, even the topography of the land can determine the cost of the structure. There’s no project in this country done by NDC that didn’t have value for money. It’s not in the position of Dr Bawumia to pride himself on opening toilets. All the projects the NPP is providing themselves with were started by John Mahama. We should ask them what they’ve done with the GH¢160bn they borrowed so far,” Mr Ayitey said.



Meanwhile a former Minister for Roads, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has stated that all the infrastructural projects undertaken by former President John Mahama between 2012 and 2016 cost the country GH¢54 billion.



According to Alhaji Fuseini, all the road projects, schools, and hospitals cost weigh less than half of the GH¢160 billion loans contracted by the current government so far.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.