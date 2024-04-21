All Private Member's Bills sponsored in parliament since 2020

The parliament of Ghana

A total of nine Private Members’ Bills have been sponsored in parliament since December 2020.

Largely, these Private Member Bills cover areas such as probing acts of violence during the 2020 general elections, investigations into the awarding of contracts, seeking out definite legislation into issues such as sexuality in Ghana through the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, and many others.



Today, GhanaWeb explores all nine Private Member Bills sponsored in parliament.



However, before that, let’s look at what a Private Member’s Bill is.



A Private Member's Bill is introduced by a legislator who is not representing the executive branch.



These bills reflect the diverse interests and concerns of individual legislators rather than the government as a whole.



Now, let's take a look at all the nine bills since 2020:



1. Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill



The Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill was sponsored by the following legislators: Samuel Nartey George, Emmanuel Bedzrah, Alhassan Suhyini, Helen Adjoa Ntoso, Della Adjoa Sowah, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Rita Naa Odorley Sowah, Rockson Dafeamakor.

The bill seeks to promote and project Ghanaian values concerning family and sexuality. The bill has been debated in parliament and passed by parliament awaiting presidential assent.



2. Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2020



The Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2020 was proposed to introduce stiffer punishment for traffic offenders whose actions lead to the death of unborn children.



The bill was sponsored by Ras Mubarak, Ben Abdallah Bandah, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and Haruna Iddrisu.



The bill was passed on December 18, 2020, by the 7th Parliament of Ghana.



3. Motion urging parliament to reject the $28 million loan to finance the purchase of cars for legislators



The bill praying parliament to reject a loan facility to finance the purchase of cars for legislators was introduced by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Patrick Yaw Boamah.



The motion was, however, dropped.

4. A motion seeking an investigation into electoral violence since 1993



The motion was to cause an investigation into alleged interference by some members of the security agencies and some vigilante groups before, during, and after presidential and general elections since 1993, and which resulted in injuries and loss of lives.



It was also to aim for consequential recommendations.



The bill was sponsored by Frank Annoh Dompreh, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Samuel Atta Akyea, and Osei Bonsu Amoah.



Parliament is yet to act on the motion.



5. A motion seeking a probe of the 2020 general elections



After the 2020 general elections, Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak, Mahama Ayariga, Alhassan Suhuyini and James Agalga introduced a motion seeking a full-scale probe into acts of violence that occurred in the 2020 general elections, and into inappropriate interferences by state security



in the elections and violence against citizens, leading to the loss of lives.

Parliament is yet to take action on the motion.



6. A bill to streamline Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)



The motion is to streamline and mainstream Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Ghana, which can ensure cogent, equitable and sustainable national development.



The bill was sponsored by Frank Annoh Dompreh and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.



The motion was rejected by parliament after a vote on July 28, 2021.



7. A bill to investigate the COVID-19 contract signed between the government and Sheik Ahmed Al Maktoum



This bill moved a motion for a bipartisan committee to probe the contracts between the Republic and Sheik Ahmed Al Maktoum and one other for the supply of Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccines.



The motion was debated and approved, along with the setting up of the Afenyo-Markin Committee to probe the stated issues.

The sponsors of the bill were Haruna Iddrisu, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Dr. Sebastien Sandaare, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, and Ernest Norgbey.



8. A motion to investigate alleged controversies on COVID-19



This bill was for a motion to constitute a bipartisan committee to investigate the circumstances under which Frontiers Healthcare was awarded a contract to conduct COVID-19 testing at KIA.



Haruna Iddrisu. Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Dr. Sebastien Sandaare, Kwame Agbodza, Dr. Kurt Nawaane and Ernest Norgbey were sponsors of the bill.



Actions are yet to take place.



